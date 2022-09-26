GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was charged with felony hit-and-run on Monday after a pedestrian was killed in Greensboro last week, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At around 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, officers came to the 2800 block of South Elm-Eugene Street after reports of an accident with personal injury.

Police say that a pedestrian, John Wayne Rankin, 71, of Greensboro, was attempting to cross South Elm-Eugene St near West Meadowview Road from east to west, outside of a marked crosswalk.

At that point, police say a 2022 Ram 1500 pick-up truck was traveling south on South Elm-Eugene Street in the left lane and struck Rankin, making him come to rest in the roadway.

After Rankin was struck by the pick-up truck, police say a 2019 Ford Ranger, owned by the City of Greensboro and operated by Pernell Winston Fulton, 60, of Greensboro, was also traveling south on South Elm-Eugene Street in the left lane.

Police say that the Ford Ranger that Fulton was driving ran over Rankin who was still in the roadway following being hit initially by the pick-up truck. Fulton failed to remain at the scene following the collision.

Rankin would be pronounced dead at the scene from injuries he sustained from being struck by the vehicles.

Fulton was charged with felony hit-and-run.

The GPD’s Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting the ongoing investigation.

A commuter told FOX8 that this isn’t the first time someone’s been hit in this area and that pedestrians will sometimes cross the road even after the light changes. “Some of these people won’t slow down, even if you have the green light to make a turn they still keep going, not paying attention,” Reggie Hairston said.