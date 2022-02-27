Longtime Forsyth County firefighter dies after battle with COVID-19

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Gumtree Fire Rescue team in Forsyth County is asking for prayers after losing one of their own to COVID-19.

Gary Butner, a veteran firefighter of about three decades, died on Saturday, according to his obituary.

“Our department has lost a great man due to COVID,” Gumtree Fire and Rescue said. “Gary Butner was such an asset to the community and our department. You will be missed my friend. God speed.”

Butner was born on June 13, 1966, in Forsyth County, and worked at AC Corporation for more than 35 years before becoming a firefighter with Gumtree Fire and Rescue.

His obituary says he loved camping at the beach, spending time with his family and hunting.

“But the thing he loved the most was spending time with his princess, Maci,” his obituary said.

On Feb. 23, Gumtree Fire and Rescue said Gary Butner had been battling COVID-19 for several weeks. The team described Butner as a man who has “served the community selflessly for well over 20 years.”

On Saturday, the team offered the tragic update that Butner had died.

A funeral for Butner is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday at Davidson Funeral Home on Hickory Tree Road. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Gumtree Fire Department at 2466 Gumtree Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107.