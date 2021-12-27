Last week to tell Guilford County leaders how to spend $104 million in American Rescue Plan funds

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — This is the final week to share your input on how Guilford County leaders should spend $104 million.

The funds came through the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill signed into law in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in March.

You can tell the county if you want the money to go towards public health response, broadband infrastructure, premium pay for essential workers or something else.

Guilford County Board of Commissioners Chairman Skip Alston said half of the relief money is currently in the county’s bank account. The remaining portion will be deposited next year.

“We want to get it right and we want our citizens to feel they had some input on where the money should go,” Alston said.

You can share your two cents any time between Dec. 1 and Dec. 31, 2021, by filling out Guilford County’s online survey, texting ARPA to 73224, or calling (855) 925-2801 and entering project code 2902 to leave a voicemail comment.