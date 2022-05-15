WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Saturday was a day of action in the Piedmont Triad.

Bans Off Our Bodies rallies took place in Winston-Salem and Greensboro over the landmark 1973 Roe vs. Wade Supreme Court decision, which might be overturned.

A large line of people chanted through downtown Winston-Salem, carrying signs and using their voices to rally for abortion rights.

“I am sadly not surprised that we are here but I am still angry,” said Kate Carson Groaner, who attended the march. “It is really important to stand up for an established civil right that’s been on the books for 50 years and now being threatened to be taken away.”

There were plenty of men in the crowd, inspired to see how many people showed up and worried the rights of women could be taken away.

“I just think now is a really important time for men also to stand up and find ways we as men can stand up because it is not just an issue that affects women,” said Michael Lippert, who marched on Saturday. “It affects women’s bodies, but it is a human issue.”

Another crowd gathered in Greensboro’s Governmental Plaza Saturday afternoon.

“I thought that surely we would not be in this place again marching for this again,” said Julie Peeples, who attended the rally.

50 years ago, Peeples was on the other side of the argument. The pastor at Congregational United Church of Christ in Greensboro is now pro-choice.

“When I actually got to know some of the women going through this experience, when I saw the reality on the ground and what happened when women’s choices and options were taken away and how that impacted their health, then I began to understand this is where Jesus would be,” she said.

People of all ages and races fought for present women and future generations of women.

“I want to be sure that my grandchildren and their children and their children have the same rights that we had to make the same decisions that free women should be able to make,” said Kathryn Chiarolanzio, who came to Greensboro’s rally.

FOX8 crews reached out to the Triad Coalition for Life. We were told the national organization suggested they not comment on Saturday’s events.