Guilford County mask mandate returns to debate floor on Feb. 3; commissioners to consider keeping or repealing mandate

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County’s face mask requirement will soon be up for debate once more.

The Guilford County Board of County Commissioners put the current mandate into place on Jan. 13 during a meeting as the Guilford County Board of Health.

The commissioners are scheduled to reconvene as the board of health at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 3. The commissioners plan to “evaluate the option to repeal or hold the Board of Health rule related to the reinstatement of mask mandates.”

The meeting will be streamed on Guilford County’s Facebook page and on the Guilford County Meetings and Minutes website.

Last time around, the Board of Health voted 6-3 to pass the mask mandate, effective at 6:30 p.m. the same day.

The current mandate requires people to wear face coverings when indoors in all businesses, establishments and public places. A Guilford County Government news release says failure to comply with the mandate could result in penalties.