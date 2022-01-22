1 taken to hospital after fire on Fairview Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was hurt when a fire broke out on Fairview Street in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Fire Department.

At about 5 a.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 1200 block of Fairview Street.

According to the Greensboro Fire Department, a snowplow operator had called 911 reporting the fire.

One person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. None of the 29 firefighters who responded were hurt.

The fire was under control by 5:32 a.m. Officials believe the fire caused about $64,000 in damages.