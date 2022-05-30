GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were injured during a shooting in Greensboro on Monday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 8:09 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of South Street when they were told about a shooting.

Officers found one gunshot victim with a non-life threatening injury who was taken to a local hospital by EMS.

Officers also found two victims with shrapnel injuries who were treated by EMS.

The suspects were described as one male and two females in a white sedan.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.