GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A road rage shooting sent one person to the hospital, according to the Graham Police Department.

At 7:21 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of South Main Street and Ivey Road.

Police say a “road rage” incident prompted two drivers to pull over near the intersection.

One of the drivers got out of their vehicle and approached the passenger of the other vehicle. The two flew into a “verbal and physical altercation.”

One of the people involved fired a gunshot at the other. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

No charges have been reported, but police say the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Graham Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Alamance County Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.