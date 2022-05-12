(WGHP) — We might see a bit of rain going into the weekend.

Meteorologist Emily Byrd says that a low is going to move southwest through Georgia, and our rain chances increase Friday across North Carolina along with temperatures, eventually reaching the mid-70s. Friday evening and Saturday, there is a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms.

Severe weather isn’t likely due to this weather, but expect to get wet if you’re out Friday night. The outlook isn’t nearly as severe as the thunderstorms and tornadoes that tore through the Piedmont Triad last week, with only a “general thunderstorms” outlook across the state until Saturday.

Expect a warm, wet day on Friday and early on Saturday, but don’t worry! The weekend isn’t totally lost, because Sunday will warm up and dry out for a nice day, with the early part of next week looking lovely and hot.