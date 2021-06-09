Triad hits halfway mark of stormy week with better weather on the way for the weekend

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — This week, those rain clouds are working overtime.

Continuing a week of wet weather, Wednesday is expected to be warm and muggy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, showers and thunderstorms are expected to run into the evening with a chance for heavy rainfall and minor flooding in some areas, especially urban areas.

FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd says rain chances are staying high, between 60% and 70%, on Thursday and Friday.

“A cold front will drop southward into North Carolina late Friday,” Byrd said. “Though we’ll have a few showers lingering into Saturday morning, the rest of the weekend will be more comfortable with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 80s.”

Rain chances are expected to get any higher than 20% Monday and Tuesday.