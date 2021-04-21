Skip to content
myfox8.com
Greensboro
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Project 2021
Coronavirus
FOX8 Digital Exclusives
Black History Month
Offbeat
Buckley Report
Newsmakers
Washington DC Bureau
Entertainment
Zoo Filez
Made in NC
Project Pet
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
On Your Side
Traffic
House Call
Money Matters
Mommy Matters
Successful Aging
Horoscopes
Your Local Election HQ
Election Results
Voter Guide
Sports
Friday Football Frenzy
High School Football Scoreboard
Chase For The Championship
Big Race – Daytona
The Big Game
Carolina Panthers
NFL Draft
ACC Football
Big Tournament
Japan 2020
Masters Report
Weather
Daily Forecast
Watch the FOX8 Weather Special ‘Protecting the Piedmont’
FOX8 Interactive Radar
Van’s Weather School
Watches and Warnings
Closings and Delays
Van’s Weather Kids
FOX8 Hurricane Tracker
Watch
On Air
Live Events
Video Center
FOX8 COVID Crisis Special Presentation
FOX8 Veterans Special
Podcasts
A Country Store Killing
Who Killed Officer Martin?
Hauntings in the Piedmont
Who Killed Grandma Nancy?
57 Shots in 90 Seconds
Murder in Pilot Mountain
Deadly Secrets: Lawson Family Murder
The Day Helen Disappeared
Seduced by Satan
What Happened to Baby Doe
Caitlin Can’t Remember
Who Killed Jennifer Short?
Dirty Air
Community
Real Heroes
Remarkable Women of the Piedmont Triad 2021
In Black and White
Small Business Spotlight
What’s Right with Our Schools
Lottery
FOX8 Home Concerts
FOX8 Foodie
Community Foundation
Forever Family
Good for Her!
Roy’s Folks
Educator of the Week
Pet of the Week
Recipes
Community Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
About
Email Newsletter Signup
FOX8 news app
FOX8 News Team
Contact Us
Work for Us
Advertise with Us
Internships At FOX8
How to rescan your TV
Contests
Contact: FOX Network
Contact: Closed Captioning Concerns
Antenna TV Schedule
TV Schedule
EEO Reports
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking Weather Email Alerts
Instagram-famous cat dies after Brooklyn brawl
Bundle up! Freeze Warning in effect for Piedmont Triad on Thursday morning
Video
Latest video
How NASA is studying the planet
Video
Charlotte Douglas Airport runway changes will affect travelers
Video
NC legislatures hoping for bill to make it easier to release police body cam videos
Video
GRPD traffic stop over littering turns violent, bodycam video shows
Video
Bodycam: GRPD officers punch suspect during stop over littering
Video
Lawmakers propose massive student loan cancellation and free college plan
Video
More News
Must-See Stories
NC bill would give police ability to track your cellphone’s real-time location
Video
Mother of 4 beaten to death while working at Florida motel; husband finds her left for dead
Video
Another small earthquake reported outside of Sparta
Randolph County family finds multiple dead dogs in tenant’s home; animal cruelty investigation underway
Video
A tale of two Piedmont churches: Triumph and tribulations following fires
Video
Triad law enforcement agencies make changes to improve community relationships
Video
More Must-See Stories
MOST POPULAR
New details emerge in disappearance and killing of Guilford County woman after suspect appears in court
Bill seeks to end pistol purchase permits from NC sheriffs
Man dead, woman hurt after pickup truck crashes into tractor plow on Old 60 in Wilkes County
NC bill would give police ability to track your cellphone’s real-time location
Video
Chilling new details emerge in deadly alligator attack at Disney World
Weather
7-year-old boy dies after being shot in neck while riding in car with his mother in Hickory
Video
TikTok users warn about disturbing claims of ‘national day’ for sexual assault
NC man wins $250,000 lottery prize from $5 scratch-off
Child tax credit: Enhanced credit could be extended through 2025