KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was shot in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the Kernersville Police Department.

Police say they received a phone call from Cone Health MedCenter about a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say that the woman reported that she was shot on Grays Land Court, just off of Interstate 40 near exit 203.

Grays Land Court (Google Maps)

Kernersville police say the woman received treatment for her injuries and has been released from the hospital.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Kernersville Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.