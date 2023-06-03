STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Stokes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide.

At around 9:48 p.m. on Friday, deputies came to Merridon Drive in Pinnacle after getting a call of unknown nature.

At the scene, deputies found two men with ‘multiple injuries.’ Emergency personnel arrived and confirmed that the two victims were deceased.

Investigators later identified Visnu N Fernandez, 38, as the suspect. Fernadez was taken into custody a short time later and is being charged with two counts of murder. He is being held in the Stokes County Jail under no bond.

“The loss of life is always tragic. I am thankful that we were able to arrest the suspect very quickly to limit any further danger to our citizens.” Sheriff Joey Lemons