EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman has been charged in connection to the death of a 16-month-old child, according to the Eden Police Department.

On Friday, Eden police responded to the 200 block of Dameron Street in reference to a 16-month-old child, Cam’den Lamar Hairston, suffering from cardiac arrest.

Cam’den was taken to a local medical facility where he later was pronounced dead.

After officers conducted a “thorough investigation” they arrested and charged Courtney Danielle Hairston, 22, with the following:

Intentional felony child abuse

Involuntary manslaughter

Hairston was given a $250,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in the Rockingham County District Court on June 7.

Anyone having additional information concerning this incident is asked to contact Detective Scales or Lieutenant Anthony Lovings at (336) 623-9755 (24hr), (336) 623-9240 (8 a.m.-4 p.m.)

Anyone wishing to provide information and remain anonymous is asked to call Rockingham County Crimestoppers at (336) 349-968.