HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Andy Fletcher has died at the age of 60 according to TMZ.

Fletcher is best known for being a founding member of the English electronic music band Depeche Mode.

The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2020.

Depeche Mode released the following statement on their Twitter:

“We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member and bandmate Andy ‘Fletch’ Fletcher. Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint. Our hearts are with his family, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy in this difficult time.”

No cause of death has been revealed at this time.