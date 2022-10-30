ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An AMBER Alert is in effect in Asheboro for two missing children.
Londyn Williams, 4, and Deshawn Williams, 2, are both being reported as missing as of Sunday evening.
The reported vehicle involved is a black 2019 Dodge Durango with a North Carolina license plate number of “JMY3236“.
Londyn Williams is described as follows:
- 4-years-old
- Black female
- 3 feet 4 inches tall
- 40 pounds
- Black hair
- Brown eyes
- Last seen wearing a purple panda sweater with jeggings with cats on the feet
Deshawn Williams is described as follows:
- 2-years-old
- Black male
- 2 feet 10 inches tall
- 28 pounds
- Black hair
- Brown eyes
- Last seen wearing a red and white shirt with tan slacks
The children are believed to be with the following three individuals:
- Deshawn Devone Williams
- A 25-year-old Black male
- 5 feet 11 inches tall
- 230 pounds
- Brown hair
- Brown eyes
- Wearing a black hoodie and black ski mask
- Williams Dominic Markel
- A 20-year-old Black male
- 5 feet 8 inches tall
- 140 pounds
- Black hair
- Brown eyes
- Wearing a black hoodie and black ski mask
- Haley Sue Harrah
- No description is currently available
This is a developing story.