LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A person has been taken into custody in connection to numerous fires that were set on a Lexington block, according to a Davidson County press release.

The series of structure fires took place on the 100 block of Leroy Drive, the first of which took place on March 10 and another occurring on Wednesday.

Aerial view of Leroy Drive (Google Maps)

Property damaged in the fire included:

A detached residential storage building

A camper trail

Two single-family dwellings

James Christopher Rector, 55, was taken into custody by the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday and is charged with the following:

Fraudulently burning a dwelling

Two counts of second-degree arson

Rector was also placed on a 48-hour domestic violence hold and will appear before the Magistrate on Friday to determine the conditions of his pre-trial release.

On the charges of arson, Rector is scheduled to appear in the Davidson County District Courthouse on August 19.

The investigation is ongoing and is being led by the Davidson County Fire Investigation Task Force.