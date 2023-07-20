GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people were shot in Greensboro on Thursday evening, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 7:44 p.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of Brice Street when they were told about shots being fired.

Officers found two people who had been shot. They were both taken to a hospital with serious injuries, the release says.

Two more shooting victims arrived at a hospital in a private vehicle.

No suspect information is available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.