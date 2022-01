GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. made stops in North Carolina a constant part of his mission to expand the civil rights movement in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

He followed up on the launch of the sit-in movement at the Woolworth’s counter in downtown Greensboro on Feb. 1, 1960, but that was by no means the first event that inspired his time he felt the need to speak in the state.