WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A baby was taken from his father's car after a shooting and a crash, police say.

Just before 8 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the intersection of Pope Road and Ebert Road on a call about a car that had driven off the road and hit a tree. They found Kewan Brown at the scene, who told police that he had been driving in the area with his 20-month-old son when another car started following him.