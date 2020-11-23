RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — FOX8 honors Southwestern Randolph Middle School’s Lisa Cagle. Congrats, Lisa!
If you know of an educator who is worthy of this nomination please fill out the nomination form here. Educator of the Week is sponsored by the North Carolina Education Lottery.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- The Postal Service wants you to send your packages early this holiday season
- FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd shares her winter weather predictions
- Educator of the Week: Lisa Cagle
- Family remembers NC Coast Guard Officer who died in plane crash
- FOX8’s Charles Ewing shares his winter weather predictions