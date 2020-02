Cymbre Cooke is our Educator of the Week.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — FOX8 honors Diggs-Latham Elementary School's Cymbre Cooke. Congrats, Cymbre!

If you know of an educator who is worthy of this nomination please fill out the nomination form here. Educator of the Week is sponsored by the North Carolina Education Lottery.

36.078731 -80.256156