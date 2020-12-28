WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — FOX8 honors Wallburg Elementary School’s Breana Pavenski. Congrats, Breana!
If you know of an educator who is worthy of this nomination please fill out the nomination form here. Educator of the Week is sponsored by the North Carolina Education Lottery.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- Witnesses describe ’15 minutes of terror’ inside Illinois bowling alley with gunman
- Feds investigate whether Nashville bomber motivated by ‘paranoia over 5G technology’
- Meet one of the Greensboro researchers working to stay a step ahead of COVID-19
- Sarah Brown is our Educator of the Week
- Breana Pavenski is our Educator of the Week