Daily forecast

Skies will start out cloudy, but we’re expecting partly cloudy skies by afternoon. It will be cooler than yesterday, but still unseasonably warm in the upper 70s. Overnight, the clouds return, keeping temperatures mild in the upper 40s.

You’ll need an umbrella and jacket Tuesday as an area of low pressure passes to our south. There is a 90% chance of rain by afternoon and overnight. Highs will be chilly compared to the past several days, only making it to the upper 50s, and lows will be near 40 degrees.

While we’re expecting partly cloudy skies Wednesday, temperatures will stay in the upper 50s. This chill is short-lived, and we’ll end the week with mostly sunny skies with highs increasing to the upper 60s and lower 70s Thursday and Friday.

This weekend, more clouds than sunshine are expected with temperatures hovering in the lower 70s.