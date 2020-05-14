Win a $100 gift card to Bojangles! Contests by: FOX8 Digital Desk Posted: May 14, 2020 / 10:51 AM EDT / Updated: May 14, 2020 / 10:51 AM EDT Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction Must-See Stories Sen. Richard Burr to step down as Senate Intelligence Committee chair during FBI investigation Video Bars packed less than an hour after Wisconsin court overturns stay-at-home order 36 million have sought US unemployment aid since virus hit Video High Point nurse to be honorary grand marshal at Darlington Raceway Video A Kentucky EMT was shot and killed during a police raid of her home. The family is suing for wrongful death Video FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Joy Martin, nurse at Moses Cone Hospital Video More Must-See Stories