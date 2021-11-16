Remarkable Women 2021: Nominate a remarkable woman in your community

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The grandson of Duke Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski and potential NBA lottery pick Paolo Banchero face charges after the two Blue Devils basketball players were arrested over the weekend, North Carolina Highway Patrol officials said.

First Sgt. Chris Knox told CBS 17 on Tuesday that Michael Savarino, 20, was charged with driving while impaired, driving after consuming while under the age of 21, and a stop-sign violation.