Contact Us

Send a news tip to FOX8

Question, comment or news tip? FOX8’s main desk in High Point is happy to take your call and direct you to the appropriate department.

Newsroom Phone: (336)-821-1185

Newsroom Email: news@wghp.com

FOX8 WGHP

2005 Francis Street

High Point, NC27263 27609

Like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/FOX8News

Follow us on Twitter at Twitter.com/myfox8

Follow us on Instagram at Instagram/myfox8

News Videos

Video and DVD copies of stories, segments or entire newscasts from FOX8 WGHP are available by calling 800-799-8881. Be ready with the date of the newscast and the approximate airtime of the item you would like dubbed. Dubs are made on DVD or VHS tapes.

Rates are determined by TV NEWS CLIPS, not FOX8, and depend on the amount of material requested.

For commercial, paid licensing of news video content and archive searches (not private viewer requests), please send a detailed request to our commercial video licensing team.

EEO Public Filings

According to the Rules of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission, all broadcast stations must maintain in their public file and on their website (if they have one) a Report concerning their compliance with the FCC’s policy on Equal Employment Opportunities.

Download Adobe Acrobat Reader

Equal Opportunity Report:

August 1, 2018 – July 31, 2019 EEO / Recruiting Sources Report

On-Air Talent Speaking Requests

For on-air talent speaking requests email Kevin.Daniels@wghp.com

TV Technical Problems

For TV technical problems email Charlie.Layno@wghp.com

FOX8 Management

General Manager

Jim Himes – Jim.Himes@wghp.com

Vice President, General Sales Manager

Nicole Henderson – Nicole.Henderson@wghp.com

Vice President of News

Kevin Daniels – Kevin.Daniels@wghp.com

Vice President of Engineering and Operations

Zack Greer – Zack.Greer@wghp.com

Creative Services Director

Stuart Smith – Stuart.Smith@wghp.com

Executive Producer, Digital & Social Media

Stephanie Doyle – Stephanie.Doyle@wghp.com

Website

If you have any comments or suggestions regarding myfox8.com, please send an email to our web staff at WGHPWeb@nexstar.tv.