Contact Us

Question, comment or news tip? FOX8’s main desk in High Point is happy to take your call and direct you to the appropriate department.
Newsroom Phone: (336)-821-1185
Newsroom Email: news@wghp.com
FOX8 WGHP
2005 Francis Street
High Point, NC27263 27609
News Videos
Video and DVD copies of stories, segments or entire newscasts from FOX8 WGHP are available by calling 800-799-8881. Be ready with the date of the newscast and the approximate airtime of the item you would like dubbed. Dubs are made on DVD or VHS tapes.
Rates are determined by TV NEWS CLIPS, not FOX8, and depend on the amount of material requested.Make a commercial request to use our video
For commercial, paid licensing of news video content and archive searches (not private viewer requests), please send a detailed request to our commercial video licensing team.
EEO Public Filings
According to the Rules of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission, all broadcast stations must maintain in their public file and on their website (if they have one) a Report concerning their compliance with the FCC’s policy on Equal Employment Opportunities.
Equal Opportunity Report:
August 1, 2018 – July 31, 2019 EEO / Recruiting Sources Report
On-Air Talent Speaking Requests
For on-air talent speaking requests email Kevin.Daniels@wghp.com
TV Technical Problems
For TV technical problems email Charlie.Layno@wghp.com
FOX8 Management
General Manager
Jim Himes – Jim.Himes@wghp.com
Vice President, General Sales Manager
Nicole Henderson – Nicole.Henderson@wghp.com
Vice President of News
Kevin Daniels – Kevin.Daniels@wghp.com
Vice President of Engineering and Operations
Zack Greer – Zack.Greer@wghp.com
Creative Services Director
Stuart Smith – Stuart.Smith@wghp.com
Executive Producer, Digital & Social Media
Stephanie Doyle – Stephanie.Doyle@wghp.com
Website
If you have any comments or suggestions regarding myfox8.com, please send an email to our web staff at WGHPWeb@nexstar.tv.