Zorro is a ‘life-of-the-party guy,’ and he’s guaranteed to put a smile on your face!

If this face doesn’t make you smile, nothing will!

Meet Zorro, a very happy, exuberant and life-of-the-party guy. This 2-year-old boy is full of personality, and he will need a person who can help him get LOTS of activity every day in addition to some consistent obedience training.

Zorro loves to run and enjoys a quick game of tug of war. He is a super happy pup who’s ready to bring a smile to your face and your heart.

Zorro is neutered and current on vaccines. If you would like to meet him, please visit Burlington Animal Services’ website at www.burlingtonnc.gov/pets and use the scheduling tool on the main page to make an appointment.