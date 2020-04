GREENSBORO, N.C. — Jaquan Moore is a drummer.

He’s been setting up his drum set during pandemic in Country Park.

He says he was practicing at his grandmother’s house but people started to complain. So he packed the set up and went to the park.

It started off as just something to do to practice and relieve stress, but he says the response has been really positive and it’s become entertainment and motivation for people walking and biking.