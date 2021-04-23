YMCA in Jamestown offering Safety Around Water program after hiatus in 2020

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — It has probably been a while sine your child has been near water.

Pool and lake gatherings have been limited for the last year.

With warmer temperatures ahead and the governor preparing to lift restrictions, now is a good time to think about water safety.

The Ragsdale Family YMCA in Jamestown is offering its Safety Around Water program after a hiatus in 2020.

It’s recommended for kids with no prior swim lessons.

For $20, children ages 3-13 years old get eight classes preparing them for any water environment.

“People are looking for, ‘well how can I keep my family safe in the water and enjoy the outdoors this summer,’ and that’s why we’re here,” Ragsdale Family YMCA Aquatics Director Justine Intiso said.

Carroll Moulden has made it his duty as a father and a lifeguard to make sure his children know how to swim.

Even with his water safety knowledge, he needed help getting his children comfortable in the pool.

After taking lessons at the Y, he’s seen a big difference in their progress.

“They’re like fish,” he said. “They’re good to go. They’re swimming, down here swimming laps.”

Registration for the Safety Around Water program at the Mary Perry Ragsdale Family YMCA opens April 26.

Click here to receive details on dates, times, and how to sign up.