Xena is looking for a patient, loving home; do you have space for a warrior princess?

STOKESDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — Does your home need a warrior princess?

Well, Xena is looking for her forever family!

Xena is a 3-year-old terrier mix. She’s a little bit shy and looking for a very special, patient family that can welcome her into their home.

Xena is our Pet of the Week!

Once she’s gotten used to you, she’s the textbook definition of a loyal best friend! She’s trained and good with other dogs. She hasn’t met many cats before, though. She loves toys and snuggles.

She gets nervous in the car, but she can definitely learn! You may have to work with her on her leash etiquette, but she’s doing her best.

If you think Xena is what your home needs, you can apply to adopt Xena at reddogfarm.com

She has been vaccinated, spayed, and microchipped.