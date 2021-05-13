Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro celebrating 25 years of changing lives

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro is celebrating 25 years of changing lives.

It was founded with the mission of connecting women to the resources they need in one place.

“Greensboro has a wealth of health and human service agencies, but figuring out if you’re eligible for services, and where they are, and what they are is quite difficult because there are so many of them,” Executive Director Ashley Brooks said.

Women can reach out to the center and become part of programs or workshops that help with life transitions such as finding a job, going back to school, or receiving legal guidance for housing or divorce issues.

“When we have six staff members and 450 volunteers, we can find a professional in the community through our volunteer workforce who wants to help give back to the community, who will teach, use their expertise and their time and their talents to teach women in our community how to do X, Y, and Z,” Brooks said.

Creating timely and relevant programs and no shortage of volunteers have been key to the center’s longevity.

Heather Schneck came to the center as a volunteer. She’s now on staff as the director of The Women to Work Program, which helps women with a variety of career-related needs including entering the workforce or transitioning into new careers.

“We should be empowering one another and sometimes that’s not the case. I think we should believe in each other and help each other to get there,” Schneck said.

Mia Butler worked with Schneck on ways to transfer her skills as mortician into a new role.

“I was like, OK, I want to change careers to use more skills, but things have changed since then,” she said.

Butler updated her resume and recently accepted a position that combines serving as a mortician, autopsy technician, and chaplain.

“If it wasn’t for Women’s Resource Center, I would be still hitting my head on YouTube somewhere,” Butler said.

To celebrate 25 years, The Women’s Resource of Greensboro is collecting photos from people in the community to include in a mosaic project.

Visit the center’s website to learn about that project or any upcoming programs and workshops.