Woman awaits birth of grandchild from Moses Cone Hospital lawn

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Signs in hand, a woman awaited the birth of her grandchild from the lawn outside Moses Cone Hospital, according to a news release from Cone Health.

Kim Larrimore brought a chair, a tiara and a few signs to the front of the Cone Health Women’s & Children’s Center at Moses Cone Hospital to wait for the big event.

The idea came to Larrimore when she drove to the hospital on a false alarm. Knowing that visitors aren’t allowed inside because of the coronavirus risk, a large patch of grass in front of the building caught her eye.

“Now that’s a thought,” Larrimore recalled thinking.

Her son, Ben Overton, and daughter-in-law Jordan Vines Overton came to the hospital on Monday from Winston-Salem.

“I couldn’t stay at home,” Larrimore said.

Around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, she put her plan into action.

“I just asked the security guard if I could sit in the courtyard until the baby was born,” she said.

A nurse saw her from the building and pointed out the woman in a chair wearing a tiara and holding several signs out to Ben.

“That would be my mom,” he sighed.

Larrimore hasn’t been alone.

“The staff has been great. I can’t tell you how many people have asked if I needed anything, water or an umbrella. It’s been great,” she said.

By early afternoon, family members joined. Jordan’s parents, her grandmother and her sister arrived. Ben’s brother and a few friends came over. Larrimore’s homemade signs helped with communication. One asked the big question, “Girl or Boy?”

Just after 3 p.m., they got the answer — a boy: Roan Wallace Overton. The middle name is in honor of Larrimore’s late father.

In the grass outside the hospital, she knows they are not alone. “We are surrounded,” she says, “by love.”