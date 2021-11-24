Winter Wonderlights is waiting at the Greensboro Science Center to put you in the holiday spirit

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A walk through Winter Wonderlights will certainly put you in the holiday spirit.

This is the second year of Greensboro Science Center’s incredible light display, and they’ve worked to make it even more special this year. “This year the show’s actually doubled in size because we’ve put lights all over Revolution Ridge as well,” Erica Brown of the Greensboro Science Center tells us.

The snow machine is a favorite for the kids.

Even with the COVID-19 precautions taken last winter, Erica says that over 60,000 people came out to enjoy the beautiful displays.

This year you can buy a combination admission. You can visit Greensboro Science Center for the day, and then return in the evening for the light show with one ticket. Greensboro Science Center has even partnered with Downtown Greensboro to encourage folks to grab some dinner before the light show!

“There’s about 4 different restaurants if you show your combo ticket they will give you a discount,” Erica tells us.

After Thanksgiving, Santa will be visiting Winter Wonderlights too!

You can visit the Greensboro Science Center’s website for ticket information.