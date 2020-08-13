Winston-Salem seventh grader raises $1,700 to buy, donate headsets

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A kid with a giving heart is doing great things during a very critical time.

Drew Davis, 12, raised $1,700 to give to the Salvation Army’s Boys and Girls Club in Winston-Salem to get 100 brand new headsets with microphones.

“Well the plan is to distribute to the ones who will be doing the virtual learning here,” said Sylvia Adams, the executive director.

Sixty-five students will now have equipment putting them in a better position to learn.

“We wanted to do something during the pandemic to help the community,” Drew said.

“To have their own individual headsets, that’s going to be even better,” Adams said.

Drew’s desire to help started with a simple email his mom received from the Salvation Army explaining their needs for the supplies. That’s when Drew created a GoFundMe page to collect donations.

“The goal was to get like 1,000 dollars in like four days,” Drew said.

In six hours, he raised a lot more.

“It was pretty amazing to see the community come together to help people in need,” Drew said.

Adams says the equipment is vital, especially for the students who are sharing a space during virtual learning.

“They need to be focused on that teacher,” Adams said.

This is something Drew understands.

“He’s in a house with three other siblings too, so when he’s trying to learn with distractions around it’s hard for him to focus,” said Kelli Balash, Drew’s mom.

The focus he put into this project is something the leaders at the Salvation Army are extremely grateful for.

“I was ecstatic that Drew had thought of us,” Adams said.

“I look forward to meeting the people we’ve been working with too,” Balash said.

Drew and his mom are going to spend the weekend labeling the headsets before they drop them off at the club next week. The two are also looking to donate the extra headsets they purchased. The rest of the money raised will go to surrounding school districts who may need help.