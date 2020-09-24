Winston-Salem rookie firefighter talks about leading the firefight

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It was a fearless act caught on video where a rookie firefighter steped into action in a moment of disaster.

“They definitely put me in the right spot at the right time and allowed me to pretty much be all eyes on me,” Winston-Salem Firefighter Henry Murray said.

It was a moment Murray will never forget. He has been a firefighter for only two weeks when the call came in on Motor Road early Wednesday morning.

“When I got out there, I got out of the truck I thought to myself, ‘Hey, this is a lot.’ It happens pretty quick and I was just following the lead of my captain,” Murray said.

Instead of following he led by example. Battling those strong flames with a team at his side.

“I was confident I had very good leadership that was around. It was a team effort and there’s a lot of knowledge around that got me to this spot right here,” Murray said.

Thankfully no one was hurt, but Murray knows it’s not always going to be easy.

“There are kids that’s my son’s same age and it’s just sad that they have nowhere to go,” Murray said.

And he feels he’s up to the job.

“It’s been a good fit so far,” Murray said.

Twenty-seven people that lived in that second-floor apartment complex are displaced. The fire department is still determining what started that fire.