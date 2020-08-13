Winston-Salem police to hold school supplies giveaways

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department and the Winston-Salem Police Foundation are sponsoring a school supplies giveaways at five locations Friday, Aug. 14, to help children in the community prepare for the coming school year.

The first 200 school-age children at each location will receive a book bag, composition notebooks, paper and pencils.

Children must be present to receive supplies. One set of supplies per child.

Giveaways will be held at:

10 a.m. at the Winston Mutual Building, 1225 E. Fifth St.

10 a.m. at the former Harris Teeter grocery store at the corner of Reynolda and Yadkinville roads.

11:30 a.m. at South Fork Elementary School, 4332 Country Club Road.

1 p.m. at Easton Elementary School, 734 Clemmonsville Circle.

2:30 p.m. at Atkins High School, 3605 Old Greensboro Road.