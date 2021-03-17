Winston-Salem native Tequla Wilson prepares for debut single concert

Winston-Salem native Tequla Wilson had the Piedmont rooting for her when she competed in one of the toughest national singing competitions.

Ultimately, she chose her heart over Hollywood.

Today, Wilson is preparing for her debut single concert in her hometown.

Wilson grew up in the church and developed a love for singing gospel music.

“I’ve been singing all my life, and I would say I started around 7 years old and I really didn’t know what I had until I was about 15,” she said.

When she was 24, she wanted to see if there was a place for her talent in Hollywood.

She auditioned for American Idol when the show was on FOX.

Wilson impressed the judges enough to move forward in the competition.

However, the higher she climbed on the show, the more Wilson struggled with what she was doing.

“All of a sudden, I just started feeling like I didn’t belong. I started feeling like a guilt. It had came over me and once I got out on stage, it just felt completely weird, and then I started thinking, ‘I can’t sing about God on this stage,’” she said.

Wilson left the competition after telling the judges that her heart is with singing gospel music.

“I knew that a lot of people would be upset, and I’m just going to be real transparent for a moment, it’s still some people that are upset about that. Folks thought that they were going to ride the gravy train,” she said.

Now 32, Wilson is preparing for her debut single concert for her song titled “You Are.”

She will perform at her church in Winston-Salem – Shekinah Glory Christian Church.

“As she matures, her singing becomes ministry, and I think a lot of what she’s gone through and a lot of what she’s going through now is to position her to be that all around minister that God has called her to be,” Shekinah Glory Christian Church Senior Pastor Mark Spell said.

Wilson is grateful to be center stage but says its God who deserves the spotlight.

“I know that it’s a concert and it’s featuring me, but I just want people to come that are hurting and need to be delivered, that need healing, that need to be set free. I want them to come and when they come, they can leave different. They can leave changed. That’s all I want,” Wilson said.

Wilson’s debut single concert is at 7 p.m. Friday, March 19 at Shekinah Glory Christian Church in Winston-Salem. Tickets can be purchased at the door starting at 6 p.m. or in advance at www.sg4u.org.