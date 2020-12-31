WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Azeez Aileru, of Winston-Salem, is heading into 2021 a richer man!
Ailuru picked up a Powerball ticket at the Circle K on West Clemmonsville Road in Winston-Salem.
He chose his own numbers, and those numbers beat 1 in 11.7 million odds, matching all five white balls in Saturday’s drawing for the $1 million prize.
He claimed his winnings on Wednesday, a total of $707,500 after taxes.
While this win is big, it pales in comparison to the Powerball jackpot which continues to rise.
Saturday’s jackpot has hit $384 million as an annuity or $295.4 million in cash.
If you’re planning to play, be warned. The odds are slim. 1-in-292-million slim.
Players can buy Powerball tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com, or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- Winston-Salem man wins $1 million Powerball prize just days before the new year
- Walmart launches investigation after groceries ordered by nurse sick with COVID stolen by driver
- Charges upgraded for pair in death of NC boy found covered ‘head to toe in bruises’
- Man accused of leading Randolph County deputies on chase while impaired, repeatedly trying to spit on deputies
- Groceries ordered by nurse sick with COVID stolen by driver; Walmart refuses refund