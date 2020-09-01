Winston-Salem lights up red to support local artists, businesses

If you’re seeing red tonight in Winston-Salem, don’t be alarmed.

Bright red-colored lights will be displayed around town. It’s part of an initiative to support artists and businesses in the arts who are struggling during the pandemic.

The buildings that will be lit up include: the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St.; Special Events Services, 3135 Indiana Ave.; the Little Theatre of Winston-Salem and North Carolina Black Repertory Company, both at 419 N. Spruce St.; Southeastern Center for the Arts, 750 Marguerite Drive; Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, 421 N. 27th St.; The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St.; Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110; the Millennium Center, 101 W. Fifth St.; Monstercade, 204 W. Acadia Ave.; the Winston-Salem Symphony, 201 N. Broad St., No. 200; The Kimpton Cardinal (historic RJR Building), 401 N. Main St.; Aperture Cinema, 311 W. Fourth St.; and the Delta Arts Center, 2611 New Walkertown Road.