Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market reopens under new guidelines

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem tradition is back in business. The Fairgrounds Farmers Market will reopen early Saturday morning.

Two months ago, the year-round market shut down due to COVID-19 concerns. Now, the market is reopening with some new guidelines.

“The Fairgrounds Farmers Market is here every Saturday throughout the year, so it’s really important we allow for opportunities for these vendors and farmers to get back out here,” said DJ Hargrave, the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds senior community educator.

All shopping will be outdoors and guests are required to wear masks once they enter the area where vendors are selling.

The number of vendors has been capped at 19 and vendors’ tables will be spaced out more than six feet apart. There will be markings on the ground letting shoppers know where they need to stand and foot traffic will move in one direction.

A fairgrounds spokesperson says all these precautions are necessary in order to keep the market open during this health crisis. Reopening under these new guidelines is giving vendors the opportunity to make up the income they’ve been missing.

“They’ve been having stockpiles of their produce, their freezers are filling up if they are our meat vendors, and they are having to waste some of their produce, which this is their peak season to make their money for the year. This a huge deal for them to be able to come back out and sell all that fresh produce and everything,” said Rachael Lough, the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds public relations manager.

If you do not have a mask there will be some available to purchase for $2 at the vendor entrance.

The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market is open on Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.