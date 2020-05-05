Winston-Salem couple entertains neighborhood children with musical performances

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Even during COVID-19, the music keeps flowing in one Winston-Salem neighborhood.

Walk down Beecher Road at 5 p.m. and you are going to find a crowd of children in Linda Bridges’ front yard.

Bridges calls it “Beecher Happy Hour” for the children.

It’s a chance for them to sing and dance along, while she lets loose on the same accordion she’s been playing since childhood.

“For right now it’s meeting a need. My need to make music in a very sad time and I think for the kids a chance to be happy,” Bridges said.

Bridges and her husband started the neighborhood performances when the stay-at-home order took effect.

Bridges says this is her gift to the health professionals that live on her street. A chance for them and their children to get lost in the music and unwind.

“Sometimes you just need to take a break and find something, whether it’s a piece of nature, or laughter of a child, or children making music at 5 o’clock in the afternoon,” Bridges said.