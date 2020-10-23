Winston-Salem cancels Veterans Day parade amid pandemic

WINTON-SALEM, N.C. — The annual Veterans Day Parade will not be held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release from the City of Winston-Salem.

Under the state’s Phase 3 guidelines, outdoor mass gatherings remain limited to no more than 50 people, preventing the city from issuing a parade permit, said Damon Dequenne, an assistant city manager.

“It’s regrettable that the annual Veterans Day Parade cannot be held, but frankly, the best way to honor our veterans this year is to take steps to keep them healthy,” Dequenne said. “Many of our vets are elderly and at a higher risk. And of course, we also have to protect the health of the public at large.”

Family members are encouraged to celebrate their veterans by posting a photo on their social media accounts with the hashtag #WSLovesVets. The city will repost one each day on its social media accounts during the month of November. Please include in the post your veteran’s name, rank, military branch and years of service.

The Winston-Salem Jaycees, who organize the annual Holiday Parade in early December, are planning to hold a unique “reverse” parade this year and will announce the details at a later date.