Winston-Salem artist encourages people to ‘dance like no one’s looking’ outside her home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — When the pandemic hit, artists of all kinds were cut off from sharing their work. In the Ardmore neighborhood of Winston-Salem, neighbors came together to create the Ardmore Art Walk so they could safely bring their creations to the world.

“A lot of people walk the streets of Ardmore,” said Ardmore resident and artist Carol Eickmeyer.

Eickmeyer, however, wanted to encourage people to do more than walk. She wanted them to dance. So, along the sidewalk in front of her home, she created a sign saying, “Dance like no one’s looking.”

“Even though things are getting a little bit better, they’re also getting crazier,” she said. “So why not dance in a dance zone?”

People of all ages obliged.

“Some people danced right away, and some people were looking around to make sure nobody was watching,” Eickmeyer added. “Where’s the camera?”

Although there are cameras on her home, Eickmeyer insists she doesn’t record the dancers.

“Because once again, you should be free to dance, as though nobody’s looking,” she said.

Eickmeyer plans to keep the signs up until the upcoming Ardmore Art Walk, which is set for Nov. 6.