Wheatmore High School senior with Down syndrome gets memorable graduation ceremony

Even though it hasn’t been the senior year Caleb Hill and his family were expecting, in some ways, it has turned out better than they could have imagined.

Not only did the Wheatmore High School senior experience a joyous drive-thru graduation celebration, but he’s also preparing to meet Tim Tebow.

Cars were wrapped around the block in Hill’s neighborhood for the celebration.

His church family wanted to do something special.

“From what I could see past the tears, it was awesome,” Caleb’s mother Teresa Hill said.

Hill has Down syndrome.

People waited patiently to share words of encouragement and give him gifts.

“I got balloons and I got Reese’s,” he said.

“I’ve never seen or experienced anything like this in my life. From his school to his friends to of course his church family, everybody, they’re real and they’re genuine and they love and they love hard,” Teresa Hill said.

Adding to the love, Hill received a “promposal” from his close friend Kaydee Heilig.

They were supposed to be prom dates before it was canceled.

Even though he’s graduating, she hoped he would save the date for next year.

Hill said “yes.”

The organization Dream On 3 plans to fulfill Hill’s dream of meeting Tim Tebow.

Earlier this year, the assistant principal contacted the organization.

A date hasn’t been set because of COVID-19 restrictions.