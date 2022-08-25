HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – Emily Cherkin is on a mission to help families go from tech-overwhelmed to tech-intentional. She describes it as only using screen-based technology that enhances, nurtures, and supports yourself, your child, and your family in a way that aligns within your values and resisting any type of screen use that interferes with healthy mental, physical, cognitive or emotional development.

The mother of two is a former middle school teacher. She says she is not against technology use in today’s classroom but says she is concerned with the amount of screen time today’s students are getting. Virtual learning at the start of the pandemic means schools have invested money in devices. Emily believes that’s part of what is fueling the expanded use of laptops, tablets and even phones.

“So many devices were sent home the spring of 2020 when that was the necessary tool. I call it a lifeboat we needed in that situation, but a lifeboat isn’t long-term housing.”

Emily warns that schools are signing contracts with tech companies for learning products. Those companies are collecting data on children to make money. She’s also concerned about the impact it’s having on students’ ability to learn life skills.

“If you put that all online, no one asks what the homework is, no one writes that in a planner, nobody comes and talks to me about a missing assignment. They all go to the learning management system to look it up. Unfortunately, when parents have access to it too that’s another problem because parents start emailing me about what kids are not doing and missing. And that bypasses the skill. The skill was having kids advocate for themselves.”

Emily says first make sure the school knows you’re an ally. Keep communication open and stay informed. Ask what devices are used in the classroom, how assignments will be turned in and the expectation for screens to do homework.

Then, she recommends finding a group of like-minded parents and deciding where you stand. She believes it’s going to take a movement of parents opting their children out of technology use in the classroom — and explaining why — for things to change.

Emily says she knows it’s hard to be the parent saying no when everyone else is saying yes. but she says it’s worth it because you’re advocating for your child’s future.

“I firmly believe we are fighting for our kids’ future cognitive, emotional, and mental health by limiting screen time.”

Emily helps parents address these issues as The Screentime Consultant. You can download a recording of her masterclass “How To Be a Tech-Intentional Parent” and her handbook “7 Ingredients for Screentime Balance” here.