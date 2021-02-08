What do you do when schools shut down their after-school programs? City of Greensboro has an answer

While it has been a relief for many families to see their students go back to in-person learning, some were left dealing with a new challenge.

The Guilford County Schools district did not open its after-school program ACES for the 2020-2021 school year.

On the district website, it says the decision was made based on the concern of COVID-19 exposure for students between grade levels while they gather for the program. It also says the schools are deep cleaned during the late afternoon, which would prevent the program from functioning.

The City of Greensboro is helping fill in the gap.

“So you know, we were like, ‘We are going to offer afterschool. We’re going to keep offering afterschool.’ We went through training. We made sure we have extra staff and extra cleaning policies, and making sure the parks and recreation staff feels safe doing this,” Kristen Herndon said.

Herndon is the facilities and aquatics director for Greensboro Parks and Recreation.

The city opened this option for families when the first grade levels started going back to in-person learning last fall.

Students who attend are required to wear face masks and bring their own refillable water bottle and snack. They also are not allowed to share any school supplies. Staff check temperatures for each student every day.

“We also have pick up and drop off outside of the building to follow CDC guidelines. We practice hand washing and sanitizing. We also keep participants who are in afterschool in small cohorts so they’re only seeing the same people week after week.” Herndon explained.

She says so far the program has been a success, but it’s also meant adapting as they learn what works.

“Everything honestly, knock on wood, has run really smoothly. But I think also as we move into this new normal, we’re picking up things that Guilford County Schools is doing and looking at the National Parks Association to kind of give us some tips and tricks, and we’re kind of just rolling with it which is what I think everyone is doing. We’re being safe but we’re also just rolling with the punches,” Herndon said.

Last summer the City of Greensboro moved most of its programs virtually and canceled in person events for students because of the pandemic. So being able to provide this service and be around the children again has been a welcome change.

“I think it’s giving parents, kids and our staff a little bit of a sense of normalcy. We’ve missed them as much as they’ve missed us. I think it’s helping to give parents a chance to work, and if not work, just give them that mental and physical break they need, and we’re glad to be able to provide this for them,” she said.

The after-school programs are offered at Lindley, Brown, Leonard, Lewis and Griffin Recreation Centers. The capacity is limited to around 15 students per site, and city staff expect to see more spots fill up when middle school students are back in person. Children ages 5 to 12 are eligible. The program is from 2pm until 6pm Monday through Friday.

For more information, visit the Greensboro Parks and Recreation website.