Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe water park to reopen Memorial Day weekend

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It has been more than 600 days since anyone bought a ticket to enter the gates of Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe.

At the end of May that will change.

The water park will open to guests Memorial Day weekend.

Right now, the park sits vacant, but come May 29, staff will be ready to welcome guests back

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Kaylah Macauley, marketing and sales director of the water park.

The excitement building for the long-awaited opening has staff hard at work to make sure the park is ready to roll in a pandemic world.

“We are limiting capacity to allow for social distancing. There is a mask mandate as well although it is required, or suggested by the CDC not to wear masks in the pool,” Macauley said.

In addition to that, they will be training up to 600 employees that staff at the park is in the process of hiring. Not all are new to Wet’n Wild.

Johnathon Jessup is a re-hire.

“It’s wonderful. So being not opened last year was, you know, a little devastating because I love it here. It’s like a family. It’s a very enjoyable place to work,” Jessup said.

“We’re hiring up to 600 employees’ lifeguard, park services, ground, and many more,” Macauley said.

Staff is just waiting to bring some much-needed fun back to summer.

“To hear the laughter and to see the families having fun with the little ones,” Macauley said. “We know they are making memories and they are lifelong memories and they’re getting to escape reality for a day and just have fun.”

May 1 will be the first day for families to reserve a spot, and you can do it through Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe’s website.