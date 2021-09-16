Weekly emotional wellness support group helps women in the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — They don’t know each other personally.

Struggles are what connected these women.

“I was just lost, and I needed to just be revived and get help and be myself again,” Sascha Salick said.

A toxic relationship and the pandemic sent the costume designer’s life into a tailspin.

“Last year, during the pandemic was the first time in a very, very long time where I was unemployed. Nobody was doing any films. There weren’t any plays going on. There was no money coming in,” she said.

Karen Bouldin manages anxiety, which got worse during the shutdown.

“Before, I was able to sort of get out when crowds were smaller, but with so many people being out of work and the children being out of school, they were now going to the places that I would use to settle myself,” Bouldin said.

She needed help finding new coping skills.

“I knew that I needed to find another level of support,” Karen Bouldin said.

A weekly emotional wellness support group has helped Salick and Bouldin receive the tools they need to prioritize self-care.

A peer support specialist with Mental Health Greensboro meets with them and other women inside The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro to help them strategize addressing their needs.

“The focus is on whatever you need to talk about. Emotional wellness is how do I maintain wellness to get through my day, but also knowing that mental health is physical health,” Peer Support Specialist and the Women’s Emotional Wellness Support Group facilitator Tammi Taylor said.

“The Women’s Resource Center is here to help them navigate those challenges and to find skills and resources to help them take whatever their next step forward may be,” Director of Community Resources Chewan Moore said.

Women have access to the support group in-person or virtually for free.

You can visit The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro’s monthly calendar to sign up for the Women’s Emotional Wellness Support Group.

As an additional resource, Mental Health Greensboro has a total of seven support groups to choose from.