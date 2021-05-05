We Play camp for girls returns this summer

(WGHP) — More and more parents are looking for summer camp options now that the COVID-19 restrictions are starting to relax.

The We Play camp for girls will be back this summer after not holding the camp last year because of the pandemic.

This camp is for girls ages 8 to 13 with a simple mission of two things — one, introduce girls to new sports that they have not played and, two, build confidence and self-esteem in the girls by creating a foundation that will help them in whatever sport they chose to play.

If you need more information, you can find it at weplaycamp.com.